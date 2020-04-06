According to NDTV , married couple Preeti and Vinay Verma welcomed their son and daughter into the world on 27 March in the Indian state of Chhattisgarh.

Parents to newborn twins have named their babies, Corona and Covid.

Mum Preeti told news agency Press Trust of India, ’The delivery happened after facing several difficulties and therefore, my husband and I wanted to make the day memorable.’

She explained how although coronavirus was ‘dangerous and life-threatening', the outbreak of COVID-19 has encouraged people to focus on good hygiene.

The new mum said, ‘Its (COIVD-19) outbreak made people focus on sanitation hygiene and inculcate other good habits. Thus, we thought about these names.’

Mrs Verma added, ‘When the hospital staff also started calling the babies Corona and Covid, we finally decided to name them after the pandemic.’

The twins were born via caesarean at the Dr BR Ambedkar Memorial Hospital.

Corona and Covid’s parents – who also have a two-year-old daughter – did say they may later change their decision and rename the babies.