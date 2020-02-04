Thanks to her enormous bulk, Eleanor survived with just minor bruising.

The sanctuary shared a picture of the gorgeous girl to Facebook, saying she was possibly the fattest echidna they had ever seen.

“This fine lady was clipped by a car, but luckily only had a couple of minor bruises,” they wrote.

“How gorgeous is she?!”

The large lady was sedated in the picture as she received treatment.

She has now been released back into the wild.

