Researchers at the University of Essex surveyed girls aged 13 and 14 about how much their mums' nagged them.

And, while many of us remember feeling annoyed by our parents' interference as teenagers, it turns out that those who were nagged turned out to be more successful in adult life.

The survey quizzed 15,500 girls between 2004 and 2010, and found that nagging made them more likely to head to university, gave them a higher salary as workers and more for more stable romantic relationships.