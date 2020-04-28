Abbey Furlong from Florida had planned to celebrate her boy, Devin’s, first birthday with a huge family party.

But when COVID-19 forced the mum-of-two to cancel the circus-themed party, she was determined to ensure her bub’s birthday was still celebrated in style.

Getting creative, she decided to go to town and give the party a Corona theme.

Sharing photos on Facebook, she wrote, ’This may be the smallest party I’ve ever thrown, but it’ll definitely be the most memorable!