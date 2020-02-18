News.com.au reported that this particular coin from 2000 is considered the rarest of the Australian mule coins, which were created after a technical error by the Australian Mint.

Mule dollars are said to be slightly thicker than a regular $1 coin and have a double rum around the Queen’s head.

“It’s a small number of the year 2000 $1 coins that had been minted using the incorrect obverse die (heads side) and released into circulation by mistake and only discovered a year or two later,” the mum said on Facebook.

“With just a 1.4 millimetre difference in diameter between the 10 cent and $1 coin, you can clearly see a double rim circle going around the edges of the coin,” she said.

Apparently only 6000 of these coins were minted in this way – could you have one in your stash of coins at home?

The coins on eBay range in price from $700 all the way up to $5000 with currently 12 up for auction.

“Check your change and empty out the kids piggy bank! You could be sitting on a winner!” the mum said.