The Herald Sun reported how the 32-year-old mother from Gladstone Park, Victoria , has been charged with negligently causing serious injury and reckless conduct endangering life.

A mum has been charged after allegedly leaving her baby boy in a hot car while she played pokies.

It’s alleged that the mum was inside the Brook Hotel playing pokies, while the one-year-old was left alone in the car for up to five hours – on a day where outside temperatures were 33C.

The infant was found in the vehicle at the hotel’s car park on Wednesday (16 January) afternoon. Paramedics rushed him to the Royal Children’s Hospital in critical condition.

A spokesperson for the Royal Children’s Hospital confirmed that the 14-month-old baby remains in a critical condition in hospital.

The Herald Sun reported how hotel staff called triple-0 after a witness ran to the hotel and asked for help.

Speaking to the publication, a witness said, ‘We’re all feeling very sad and distressed. Just shocked and upset. We’re still really upset this morning.’

The mum is due to appear at Melbourne Magistrates’ Court on January 23.