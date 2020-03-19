The three friends from the UK, who are in their 70s, plan to move in together in one of their houses to help deal with the loneliness of self-isolation.

UK residents over the age of 70 have been advised to stay home for as long as four months as the government try to get a hold on the virus.

Speaking to the BBC's Jayne McGubbin vis Skype, Doreen said: 'We'll have a week in our own homes in self-isolation and if we're still fit and well then we would decide which house to go and live in.'

Dotty added: 'We'll have a supply of wine in.'

The trio raised their glasses and their bottle of white wine to the camera, proving they're still in good spirits despite the worrying news around the world.

Doreen explained that while Dotty's house had a big garden for them to enjoy some fresh air, Doreen had access to Netflix so they could watch The Crown.

They said: 'We feel sorry for those who are going to be out of work.

'The cafes are closing, the theatres - we should have been at the theatre on Friday.

'What's going to happen to these people?'

The clip of the trio's hilarious interview quickly went viral, providing some light relief amid the gloomy news in both the UK and overseas.

In Australia, non-essential gatherings of 100 people and more have been banned, while Virgin Australia has grounded all international flights for the next three months.

The country's borders have effectively been closed for the first time in history, as the government urges all Australians overseas to return home.