Describing the stroke of luck as 'impeccable' the man revealed his home was not insured at the time of the catastrophic fires.

'I can't wait to go home and give my wife a big kiss and cuddle,' he said when told by Golden Casket of his win.

'The entry was marked with her special numbers and now they've delivered in a big way,' he added, revealing the numbers chosen were 9, 42, 24, 13 and 22.

One of many houses that have been lost in the Australia bushfires Getty Images

The NSW man held the only division one winning entry nationally and will take home the prize of $1 million.

'This really has come at the most incredible time,' he said, adding that his family didn't know if they would ever be able to rebuild following their devastating loss.

'This is a miracle,' he said.

The bushfires have destroyed homes and communities across the country Getty Images

The happy news comes as bushfires continue to burn across the nation, with more than 1,870 homes confirmed destroyed at the time of publication.

More than 2,500 firefighters are still on the field in preparation for worsening conditions predicted over the coming days.