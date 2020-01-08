According to a police report, the 20-year-old victim told the intruder he didn’t have any cash, but the man responded he wasn’t after money and just wanted to ‘suck toes.’

A man was terrified when he woke up in the middle of the night to discover a burglar sucking his toes.

The Bradenton Herald reported that the pair then began to fight, with the burglar attempting to grab the man’s genitals and saying that he had a gun.

He then left, smashing the victim’s car windscreen before fleeing.

Police were called to the incident which took place on Christmas Eve in Bradenton, Florida.

They brought dogs in the home to track down the man and took swabs of DNA between the victim's toes.

Despite this, police are yet to make any arrests.