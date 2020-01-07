She alerted her partner, Matt Cullen, who instructed her to sit on the lounge while he called her an ambulance, but it's understood her condition quickly worsened.

Once paramedics arrived, they carried out CPR on Jasmine for three hours before transporting her to Queen Elizebeth The Queen Mother Hospital in Margate.

Doctors were able to stabilise her to perform a CT scan, but sadly the blood clots in her lungs had starved her bran of oxygen, causing her heart to shut down.

Jasmine leaves behind her two children, 21-month-old Storm and baby Callie Grace.

Sharing a heartfelt tribute on GoFundMe to raise funds for her funeral, Matt described Jasmine as a stunning, kind, caring partner, mother, daughter, granddaughter, sister, cousin and friend.