The 44-year-old has been indicted on four counts of first-degree murder after their rotting bodies were discovered on January 13.

Prosecutors allege Todt killed his family shortly after New Year's Day, before he wrapped their bodies in blankets.

He is said to have suffocated each person one by one, but when his oldest child Alek fought back, Anthony allegedly stabbed him with a kitchen knife.

He then stabbed Megan and his second son Tyler to ensure they were dead, according to police documents.

Florida state attorney Aramis D. Ayala said a jury had indicted Todt on all four counts.

She told a press conference on Tuesday: 'I can't imagine the pain and agony they are going through, but we're going to absolutely do all that we can to ensure justice is served.'

A independent panel then voted on the prosecutors pursuing the death penalty in the case of a guilty verdict.

Todt is alleged to have committed the crimes after he spiralled into debt and faced being evicted from their family home.