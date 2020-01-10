Twitter

He continued, ‘As two of our most popular and well-loved figures they will of course remain an important feature at Madam Tussauds London as we watch to see what the next chapter holds for them.’

Earlier this week, the pair dropped their bombshell decision that they would be standing alone from the British royal family.

In a statement that’s stunned the world, they announced on Instagram, ‘After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we gave chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution.

‘We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen.

‘It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Common wealth and our patronages.’

The couple said they would be ‘financially independent’ and split their time between Britain and North America.

The BBC reported that the Royal Family are said to be ‘hurt’ at the couple’s statement and that they were ‘blindsided’ by the announcement.

A statement from Buckingham Palace said, ‘We understand their desire to take a different approach, but these are complicated issues that will take time to work through.’