The pair were driving from their home in Hampton to Frankston when they were pulled over by police.

'We didn't think for one minute that we would be doing anything wrong,' she told the radio host.

'We weren't in contact with any person, we weren't stopping anywhere, we weren't planning on visiting any destination.'

However, the police officer that pulled the pair over allegedly informed the women that they were 'too far from home' and would receive a fine.

A copy of the fine obtained by the radio station shows that the total amount was $1652.

Sharee told the radio host she felt that a warning would have had the same impact, adding that she felt shocked by the incident.

'I don't feel like it was the right thing to do. Giving a fine to a 17-year-old is really quite ridiculous. I honestly didn't think what we were doing was incorrect,' she said.

Sharee also revealed that they planned to take the matter to court to fight the fine.

Victoria's lockdown rules do not specifically rule out driving practice for L-platers but advise against non-essential car travel.

A spokesperson for Victoria Police confirming that Assistant Commissioner Bob Hill is currently reviewing the matter.