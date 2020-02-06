His death was announced by his son Michael Douglas.

The star appeared in more than 70 films and was nominated for three Oscars.

Douglas as Spartacus Getty

Kirk Douglas in 2018 Getty

In a statement to People magazine, Michael Douglas said: ‘It is with tremendous sadness that my brothers and I announce that Kirk Douglas left us today at the age of 103.

‘To the world, he was a legend, an actor from the golden age of movies who lived well into his golden years, a humanitarian whose commitment to justice and the causes he believed in set a standard for all of us to aspire to.

Kirk with his son Michael Getty

A young Kirk Douglas Getty

‘But to me and my brothers Joel and Peter he was simply Dad, to Catherine, a wonderful father-in-law, to his grandchildren and great grandchild their loving grandfather, and to his wife Anne, a wonderful husband.’

Douglas added his father had had a ‘life well lived.’

Kirk Douglas is survived by his wife of 65 years Anne.