She wrote, ‘Our manager doesn’t know for sure, but he thinks they are sent from a man whose wife passed away on our unit.
‘I’ve made up so many stories in my head about this person. Like maybe he bought his wife flowers every week and when she died he didn’t know where to send them so he just sent them to the place where she passed away.’
She added, ‘Or maybe someone brought her flowers when she was in the hospital and it made her so happy that he wanted to bring that same joy to another person going through a hard time.’
Alivia also said, ‘I don’t think we’ll ever know the whole story but I do know that I’m sincerely grateful for people like this kind, anonymous human. And every Monday I’m inspired to be kind to strangers every chance I get.’