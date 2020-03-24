This morning, hundreds of people were waiting at Centrelink. It comes after 88,000 workers lost their jobs due to the government’s recent closure of pubs, bars, cinemas and gyms in a bid to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

A generous stranger has been praised after he handed out 30 cups of coffee to unemployed people who were queueing outside Centrelink.

We may have witnessed the worst in humanity recently (toilet paper, anyone?) but this recent act of kindness proves there is still a lot of good in the world.

The kind-hearted bloke anonymously ordered 30 takeaway coffees at Fuel Espresso café in Brookvale, Sydney’s northern beaches.

Staff at the café delivered the hot drinks to those who were waiting in the rain.

One recipient, Mia, shared the kind act on a Facebook, writing, ‘This made my day. Waiting in the massive queue for Centrelink, staff from Fuel Espresso offered a free coffee.’