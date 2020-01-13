Sean Mulcahy from the Kangaroo Island Wildlife Park told Scottish reporter Debi Edward, UK’s ITV News Asia correspondent, he had a special exclusive to offer her with one of the island's rarest creatures.

Mulcahy told Edward the drop bear is a larger, close cousin of the koala, with longer claws and small fangs with a mild venom.

"The most common injury we see in tourists in Australia is from a drop bear attack," Mulcahy tells Edward.

The team provided Edward with a 'drop bear suit' to protect her from the vicious animal.

"I'm a bit worried about why I need this level of protection," Edward says.

Edward is visibly concerned as she holds the 'dangerous' animal.

iTV reporter Debi Edward was suited up appropriately for the dangerous task. Facebook/Sean Mulcahy

"Everybody looks very, very worried about this," she says.

"I'm trying not to be worried because I'm told he can sense if I'm worried."

Edward soon has enough, begging for the 'drop bear' to be taken off her.

That's when the Wildlife Park team reveals the prank.

Edward is visibly concerned as she holds the 'dangerous' creature. Facebook/Sean Mulcahy

While in good humour, Mulcahy says the video aims to raise awareness for the estimated 40,000 koalas killed on the bushfire-ravaged island.

"In times of tragedy and incessant misery, sometimes humour is the best medicine," he said.

Hundreds of joeys have been rescued from fire-ravaged areas. Kangaroo Island Wildlife Park

If you enjoyed this video, please don’t let Debi’s humiliation be in vain.

"Please donate directly to help the park who are treating these koalas."

Incredible act of bravery

Just days earlier, Kangaroo Island Wildlife Park owner Sam Mitchell, seen in the video, and four other close friends and family members stayed behind to defend their charges in the face of a raging inferno on the island.

With the assistance of the Country Fire Service, the team spent hours upon hours putting out spot fires and watching as the blaze roared on their doorstep.

