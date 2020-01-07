Writing in his column for The Sun , the British TV presenter caused a stir with his comments about the devastating bushfires, which has killed 23 people so far.

Jeremy Clarkson has caused outrage after speaking about the Australian bushfires, claiming ‘God is embarrassed’ by the country.

He said, ‘I’ve suspected for some time God didn’t want people to live in Australia. He created it as a continent far, far away, where he could house all his experiments that had gone wrong.’

The former Top Gear host continued, ‘For millions of years, this big, sandy cupboard under the stairs went unnoticed.

‘But then along came Captain Cook and now the world knows all about Oz and it’s stupid, dangerous creatures.’

Clarkson added, ‘Plainly, God is embarrassed. Because he’s decided to set fire to it.’