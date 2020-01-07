He then urged people to desert Australia, demanding that they ‘come home.’
‘People must accept that Australia isn’t meant for human habitation. So if you’re reading this down there, please come home.’
Many took to Twitter, expressing their disgust at Clarkson’s comments, with one person describing him as a ‘Disgusting human being!’
Another typed, ‘#JeremyClarkson you are a lowlife. I’ve long suspected that you were f****d in the head, this is the final proof. Here’s a hint pal, don’t ever come back to Australia. You’ll find you’re not welcome.’
Someone else responded to Clarkson directly, writing, ‘I rare use twitter but I use this platform to let you know how disgusted I am at your words about our great country Australia and it’s beautiful people. How utterly insulting and bereft of sensitivity. I hope the jibe was worth it…’