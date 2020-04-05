After getting his hands on some sought-after toilet paper, one man showed true community spirit by handing it out to disabled and elderly people in his hometown.

‘I had the idea after seeing an elderly lady with a walker staring at empty shelves, getting upset,’ Benny Bogan, from Swansea, NSW, said.

After telling his boss, his company ordered in rolls for Benny to distribute at residential villages and supermarket car parks, bringing some recipients to tears.

Benny is now urging people to look out for others.

‘That’s the way I was brought up,’ he told the Newcastle Herald. ‘You help out those around you. It’s the Aussie way.’

Benny the Bogan has been handing out toilet roll to the elderly and vulnerable. Credit: Facebook

As fears surrounding a country-wide lockdown started to spread, thousands of panicked shoppers raided their local supermarkets leaving the shelves bare of staples such as flour, bread and, of course, toilet paper.

While supermarket employees have been working around the clock to ensure no-one goes without, it hasn’t been easy on them.

To help brighten their day, the owner of western Sydney cafe Tee-Lish Brownies delivered treats to staff at her local Coles and Woolworths stores.

I know it won’t help our current situation but the look of happiness and enjoyment on these guys faces after such a stressful day/week/month was priceless, Shahnee Pita wrote

on Facebook.

A Sydney baker surprised her local Woollies and Coles staff with cakes. Picture: Facebook

Power of the pen

With experts encouraging people to reach out to those who may be feeling lonely or isolated, one mum decided to teach her children about kindness.

Adorable siblings, Leo, six, and Willow, three, have now started posting handwritten letters to their elderly neighbours.

Speaking to The Age, Sheree Fedka said, ‘The kids are loving it. They’re getting involved, getting off technology and realising that it’s fun to connect in a more wholesome and traditional way.’

Along with receiving written responses, they’ve even been gifted a bag of Granny Smith apples, which Leo is excited to turn into a family-sized apple pie.