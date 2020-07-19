But Briana was determined to give her baby the best future possible – and that meant getting her degree.

She arranged to sit her final Family Law exam from home before giving birth – but her baby had other ideas.

On the day of the exam, Briana felt contractions.

‘I went to the hospital and they determined that I was in labour,’ Briana told Inside Edition.

Briana asked for an epidural then stayed up until 11.30pm completing the exam, just making the midnight deadline.

‘I gave birth at 7am the next morning,’ Briana says.

The last year of law school was a blur of textbooks, sleepless nights and nappy changes, with baby

Evelyn often attending class with her exhausted but determined mum.

Finally, Briana proudly graduated with Evelyn, wearing a matching cap and gown, by her side.

Briana is sitting her Bar exam in California this year and has a high-paying job at a general litigation firm waiting for her.

On Instagram, Briana wrote that she hopes she’s setting a good example for her daughter. Evelyn, they said that because of you, I wouldn’t be able to do this, she wrote. Just know that I did this BECAUSE OF YOU.