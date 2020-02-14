NSW Police Force/ Facebook

Lord was having an affair with Malaysian national Siew Ping ‘Margaret’ Fong, who he met in a Thai massage parlour.

According to the Daily Telegraph, documents from NSW Supreme Court revealed how Lord had proposed to Ms Fong and had even moved her into the couple’s home as a maid in 2015.

It’s reported he convinced his wife to let Ms Fong stay in their home to help with housework, particularly as Ms Lord was ill with breast cancer.

A week before Ms Lord’s death, she went to police claiming her husband had attempted to drug her by putting a sleeping tablet in her wine.

NSW Police / Facebook

Ms Lord told Queensland police she believed he had done this so he could have sex with Ms Fong.

Despite this, police didn’t investigate Ms Lord’s claims.

Mr Lord’s defence said his marriage with Ms Lord was unlike other domestic violence cases ‘where there is a history of assault and a wife in fear’ who is trying ‘to extricate herself from a domineering husband.’

The barrister added, ‘There were some difficulties at the end but they were in the process of working through them.’

But a witness on the night of the crash told police they heard a pair arguing in a carpark, with the offender saying words to the effect of ‘I’ve had a f***ing enough of your s*** and the deceasing saying ‘just take me home.’

On Thursday’s sentence hearing, NSW Supreme Court Justice Ian Harrison said, ‘The courtroom is full of people who don’t have a voice. They can be forgiven for being disappointed they hadn’t heard (Lord speak) could they not?’

Lord is due to be sentenced next Friday.