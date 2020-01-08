The 59-year-old woman had dried poo smeared across her face when cops arrived at the scene.

She claimed her landlord had tried to throw a bucket of faeces at her in a bid to evict her after an ongoing issue, according to an affidavit.

In the body cam footage, Mercader can be heard saying: ‘She took the poop and rubbed it all over.’

But when pressed by police, the Florida woman then changed her story, according to local10.com.

She claimed she’d meant to grab a bucket of water when she picked up the one containing faeces instead.

Joanne Mercader was arrested on a battery charge. Credit: Volusia County Sheriff's Office

The disgusted victim, a 65-year-old woman, chased Mercader into the bathroom before a struggle broke out.

According to an affidavit, the victim said she had gone to Mercader’s trailer for an inspection when she was doused in poo.

In the body-cam footage, the officer tells the suspect: ‘All I know, in a long time of doing this job I’ve never seen anything like it, OK?

‘I’m not disputing what you’re telling me but ... she’s dripping with it, you are not.’

Mercader was arrested on a charge of battery on a person 65 or older.