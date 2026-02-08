Your Weekly Stars: February 9 – February 16

Aries

March 21 – April 20

A Valentine’s connection, revived friendship, or co-worker you were unsure about reveals their true colours on Friday, and there isn’t a red flag in sight. If something feels off, why not have a conversation with those involved?

Lucky numbers 4, 7, 9

Taurus

April 21 – May 21

If a semi-fantasy morphs into the genuine article, expect it to be the stepping stone to an ongoing relationship, loved-up weekend, or your unexpected Valentine. Readjust your budget to accommodate that big buy.

Lucky numbers 18, 33, 40

Gemini

May 22 – June 21

How you deliver a message, conduct a phone call, or wrap a gift, Gemini, impresses someone you love, have your heart set on, or want to move in with. You’ve racked up enough kudos to claim that job.

Lucky numbers 2, 10, 24

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Typed love letters, written flourishes, or a surprise date makes your Valentine experience, but don’t leave it too late to express your feelings. It’s the breakthrough you’ve been waiting for on the residential or financial front.

Lucky numbers 15, 32, 39

Leo

July 24 – August 23

You’re right on every front as far as moving forward with family expansion, creating home harmony, or improving your income is concerned. Don’t delay getting things underway. Saturday spells romance with a capital ‘R’.

Lucky numbers 1, 8, 19

Virgo

August 24 – September 23

Choose your words carefully when delivering a romantic speech that could take your relationship to the next level, or let your heartthrob know your intentions. Attempting something outside your comfort zone is healing.

Lucky numbers 42, 44, 45

Libra

September 24 – October 23

Rather than play the blame-game, Libra, think how you may have played a part in creating a wedge between you and your lover – then celebrate your love. Pushing back on your spending fully flags a future vacay.

Lucky numbers 16, 35, 38

Scorpio

October 24 – November 22

Now that you’ve decided not to burn yourself out or burn the candle at both ends, Scorpio, look at how much energy you have to really enjoy your Valentine’s Day experience. A work collaboration gets a big tick.

Lucky numbers 20, 23, 25

Sagittarius

November 23 – December 21

With your boundaries booming within your significant relationship, with an admirer, or with someone you’ve reconciled with, it’s obvious who needs to make the first Valentine’s move, Sagittarius. Look out for an offer.

Lucky numbers 3, 30, 43

Capricorn

December 22 – January 20

Hoping for a toned-down domestic domain, chilled workout routine, or fewer hours on a job to manifest? Good news on this front coming by Wednesday. Without a second thought, Capricorn, you exhibit your love for someone.

Lucky numbers 5, 13, 41

Aquarius

January 21 – February 19

No excuse for any delay, Aquarius. Place a love charm on your new beau, inform a love target what you’re prepared to give, or ask your long-term squeeze to put a ring on it. Manifesting your wish-list is underlined.

Lucky numbers 17, 26, 31

Pisces

February 20 – March 20

You know how to create romance, Pisces. This is clear when the Valentine mood infiltrates your love relationship, takes over a second date, or captivates your love interest. A pay increase or pain decrease looks likely.

Lucky numbers 6, 14, 36

