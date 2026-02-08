Your Weekly Stars: February 9 – February 16

Aries
March 21 – April 20
A Valentine’s connection, revived friendship, or co-worker you were unsure about reveals their true colours on Friday, and there isn’t a red flag in sight. If something feels off, why not have a conversation with those involved?
Lucky numbers 4, 7, 9
Taurus
April 21 – May 21
If a semi-fantasy morphs into the genuine article, expect it to be the stepping stone to an ongoing relationship, loved-up weekend, or your unexpected Valentine. Readjust your budget to accommodate that big buy.
Lucky numbers 18, 33, 40
Gemini
May 22 – June 21
How you deliver a message, conduct a phone call, or wrap a gift, Gemini, impresses someone you love, have your heart set on, or want to move in with. You’ve racked up enough kudos to claim that job.
Lucky numbers 2, 10, 24
Cancer
June 22 – July 23
Typed love letters, written flourishes, or a surprise date makes your Valentine experience, but don’t leave it too late to express your feelings. It’s the breakthrough you’ve been waiting for on the residential or financial front.
Lucky numbers 15, 32, 39
Leo
July 24 – August 23
You’re right on every front as far as moving forward with family expansion, creating home harmony, or improving your income is concerned. Don’t delay getting things underway. Saturday spells romance with a capital ‘R’.
Lucky numbers 1, 8, 19
Virgo
August 24 – September 23
Choose your words carefully when delivering a romantic speech that could take your relationship to the next level, or let your heartthrob know your intentions. Attempting something outside your comfort zone is healing.
Lucky numbers 42, 44, 45
Libra
September 24 – October 23
Rather than play the blame-game, Libra, think how you may have played a part in creating a wedge between you and your lover – then celebrate your love. Pushing back on your spending fully flags a future vacay.
Lucky numbers 16, 35, 38
Scorpio
October 24 – November 22
Now that you’ve decided not to burn yourself out or burn the candle at both ends, Scorpio, look at how much energy you have to really enjoy your Valentine’s Day experience. A work collaboration gets a big tick.
Lucky numbers 20, 23, 25
Sagittarius
November 23 – December 21
With your boundaries booming within your significant relationship, with an admirer, or with someone you’ve reconciled with, it’s obvious who needs to make the first Valentine’s move, Sagittarius. Look out for an offer.
Lucky numbers 3, 30, 43
Capricorn
December 22 – January 20
Hoping for a toned-down domestic domain, chilled workout routine, or fewer hours on a job to manifest? Good news on this front coming by Wednesday. Without a second thought, Capricorn, you exhibit your love for someone.
Lucky numbers 5, 13, 41
Aquarius
January 21 – February 19
No excuse for any delay, Aquarius. Place a love charm on your new beau, inform a love target what you’re prepared to give, or ask your long-term squeeze to put a ring on it. Manifesting your wish-list is underlined.
Lucky numbers 17, 26, 31
Pisces
February 20 – March 20
You know how to create romance, Pisces. This is clear when the Valentine mood infiltrates your love relationship, takes over a second date, or captivates your love interest. A pay increase or pain decrease looks likely.