Weekly horoscope: November 7 – November 14

Psychic astrologer Kris Fontaine guides us through this week in astrology and what the planets have in store for your star sign.
Aries
March 21 – April 20
It’s not your style to spiral when things become intense, Aries. You’re more inclined to want to cut and run. Find a happy medium with your special person or a work colleague. A new activity is a health-booster.
Lucky numbers 3, 9, 11
Taurus
April 21 – May 21
It’s a top-shelf Taurean treat! An opportunity to fix the financial books, cater for those hungry mouths or design a delightful garden arises. You have so much in common with a newcomer – so step up if single.
Lucky numbers 22, 40, 42
Gemini
May 22 – June 21
Restoring relationship satisfaction, domestic happiness or work fulfilment is courtesy of the personal shifts you’ve made over the months. That monetary mess is cleared up, or work pile completed, by Tuesday.
Lucky numbers 1, 8, 13
Cancer
June 22 – July 23
You prefer family harmony, work concord and neighbourhood chill, Cancer, but to complete an important task you’ll need to convince those objectors. A fashion hack or flirting trick leads to Friday’s fun.
Lucky numbers 24, 35, 39
Leo
July 24 – August 23
Is it hard to let go of control, Leo? Well it’s in everyone’s best interest that you allow your partner, adult children or bestie to tread their own path. The results are in and they deserve a happy dance.
Lucky numbers 20, 31, 41
Virgo
August 24 – September 23
Making a podcast, banging out a blog or reading a book could prove to be the perfect catalyst for a career choice, home relocation or long-distance relationship. A beauty procedure or accessory makeover does the trick.
Lucky numbers 14, 33, 38
Libra
September 24 – October 23
Good job, Libra. You’re up to speed with work or family obligations and coffee catch-ups. Now get stuck into serious self-care, starting with designated me-time. Parental guidance required for a tween-teen face-off.
Lucky numbers 2, 7, 18
Scorpio
October 24 – November 22
Open your compassion jar. Rather than hush someone, make harsh judgements or complicate a conversation, Scorpio, show you’re the bigger person. Does a sharp tattoo or stylish haircut signify singledom or renewed love?
Lucky numbers 30, 44, 45
Sagittarius
November 23 – December 21
Unfastening yourself from a sticky situationship, restricting relationship or fraught family connection clears a path to happiness. When compliments fall like confetti, keep those self-doubts safely tucked in your bag.
Lucky numbers 23, 27, 28
Capricorn
December 22 – January 20
Overloading on solitude needs to stop, Capricorn. Make it your priority to spend more time with relatives, friends, your significant other or like-minded individuals. A legal matter is in full swing to bring benefits.
Lucky numbers 4, 6, 43
Aquarius
January 21 – February 19
Are those insecurities vanishing? You take a different tack on an interaction that’s been filled with frustration, or re-engage with someone who’s been waiting for you to come around. A financial deal is sealed on Thursday.
Lucky numbers 6, 22, 26
Pisces
February 20 – March 20
Can’t get enough of a good thing? It’s something you need to get a grip on from time to time, Pisces, and this is one of those occasions for restraint. A creative outlet could put serious dollars in your wallet.
Lucky numbers 10, 15, 17
