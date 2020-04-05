But Elsa started talking when switched off. And after her language suddenly changed from English to Spanish, Emily and Mat thought the doll was broken and threw it away.

Two weeks later though, the couple were shocked to find Elsa had returned.

Facebook/Emily Madonia

We opened up a big wooden bench and THERE IS THE DOLL on top of a bunch of blankets and stuff, Emily posted on Facebook.

With the kids claiming they didn’t know how it got there, Mat took matters into his own hands.

We were weirded out and tightly wrapped it in its own garbage bag and put that inside another garbage bag filled with other garbage and put it in the bottom of our garbage can underneath a bunch of other bags, Emily wrote. It was collected on garbage day.

Facebook/Emily Madonia

Convinced the possessed doll was now gone for good, Emily felt a chill when two weeks later Aurelia said, ‘Mum, I saw the Elsa doll again in the backyard.’

There it was, propped up against a fence.

‘The doll has some marker on her from my daughter colouring over the years, so I know the doll that reappeared was the original and not a replacement,’ she told KPRC News.

In desperation, Emily bundled up Elsa and posted her to a friend, Chris Hogan, who lived 2400km away.

The last thing she did when I put her in the box… was laugh for 30 seconds straight, Emily wrote. She has NEVER done that before.

Emily and Mat hope they’re finally rid of the spooky doll.

