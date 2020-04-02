Hopefully you will be demolishing walls, that way let the kids go nuts on painting and drawing on the walls before it comes down. The older ones can even help with smashing the plaster board.

Remember kids can also be an asset in the design process especially the way their little brain thinks outside the conventional boxes we live in.

Make a suggestion box and entertain their ideas. Maybe each child gets one suggestion to come to reality. This can be extremely valuable upon resale or selling a house.

Remember the people you want to be selling to will most likely have children like yourself. So when the kids have the idea of having a hidden toy room in the roof space, which sounds crazy to you and I, however, when sale time comes around and the potential buyers’ kids find out there is a hidden toy room in the roof space, guess whose house will be begged and pleaded for their parents to buy.

So let them go mad with ideas, secret bookshelves, treehouse, slides from bunk beds, one might turn out a gem and not so crazy after all.....'