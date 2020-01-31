Police were informed that the toddler had fallen down a set of stairs.

He sadly died in the hospital a short time later.

Following his tragic death, the Child Trauma Unit launched an investigation into the incident but are still trying to piece together information from the weekend his family will never forget.

In an emotional appeal for information from the public, Connor's mother Emily recently recounted her last memory of her son in the hopes it will encourage others to come forward.

'I said 'who's mummy?' and he pointed to his heart,' she said.

'He was always full of joy and kindness,' she added.

Connor's grandmother Deborah described the boy as 'so beautiful and happy'.

'He was loved by so many and we miss him so much. It's destroyed our family not knowing what's happened,' she said, imploring anyone with information to come forward.

Detective Acting Inspector Matt Howard confirmed the circumstances surrounding the case were being treated as highly suspicious.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.