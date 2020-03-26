As the coronavirus crisis continues, many parents have found themselves teaching their children from home due to schools closing.

An eight-year-old boy has written a hilarious note aimed at his mum's homeschooling attempts.

And after just one day of being taught by his mum, Ben Kennedy jotted down his thoughts about the new arrangement.

The youngster from Kentucky wrote, ‘It is not going good.

‘My moms setting stressed out. My mom is really getting confused.’

He continued, ‘We took a break so my mom can figure this out. And I’m telling you it is not going good.’

Mum Candice Kennedy found the note and couldn’t resist sharing the comical musings on Facebook, writing, ‘Y’all, I’m dying.’

She explained how she was trying to teach maths to Ben and his 11 and 12-year-old siblings, when they started asking an abundance of questions.

Candice said, ‘I incorrectly assumed my kids knew what they were supposed to do.

‘My head was spinning. Tears were coming.’

The funny note, which has brought some light relief in the current pandemic, has been shared an impressive 302,000 times.

Despite such tough times, we've seen other uplifting coronavirus-related stories this week. Like the kind stranger who bought 30 cups of coffee for those in the Centrelink queue and the Melbourne zookeeper who went viral with his sassy livestream dancing.