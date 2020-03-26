The 21 year old said they had been forced to “change everything” about their wedding after nearly a year of planning - but they were never going to miss out on a tribute for Steve ‘The Crocodile Hunter’ Irwin.

Bindi with Steve Instagram - Bindi Irwin

The late wildlife expert, killed by a stingray in September 2006, was remembered with a simple gesture in the gardens of Australia Zoo.

Bindi revealed “we lit a candle in Dad’s memory” as the small group in attendance shared “tears and smiles”.

“Today we celebrated life and revelled in every beautiful moment we shared together in our Australia Zoo gardens,” Bindi wrote on Instagram.

“Mum helped me get ready, (brother) Robert walked me down the aisle, Chandler became my husband and together we lit a candle in Dad’s memory. We shared tears and smiles and love.

“Thankfully, since we all live at Australia Zoo as a family, we could be there for each other. To everyone reading this - stay safe, social distance and remember LOVE WINS.”

Bindi also opened up on social media about the “difficult decision” she had to make to have her wedding without guests.

“We held a small ceremony and I married my best friend,” she told her 3.3 million Instagram followers.

“There are no words to describe the amount of love and light in my heart right now.

“We’ve planned this beautiful day for nearly a year and had to change everything, as we didn’t have guests at our wedding.

“This was a very difficult decision but important to keep everyone safe. We wish all of our friends and family could have been there with us, however it’s lovely that we will be able to share photos and videos.

“Right now we’re encouraging the world to hold onto hope and love, which will carry us forward during this profound time in history.”

Bindi’s 16-year-old brother Robert also mentioned his late father on Instagram, as he shared his love for the newlyweds.

“I was beyond honoured to get to walk Bindi down the aisle today,” Robert wrote.

“Even though all of your wedding plans had to change at the last minute to keep everyone safe and healthy, it truly was an emotional and beautifully spontaneous day.

“I know that dad was with us, and we are all so delighted for your future as husband and wife. I love you both.”

This article first appeared on 7News and has been republished here with permission