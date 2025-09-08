  •  
Mushroom Murders: Erin Patterson sentenced

She made a family lunch, now three people are dead
Brigid Auchettl
Triple murderer Erin Patterson has been sentenced
Getty

Her case made headlines around the world.

Now, Aussie mum Erin Patterson has learned her fate.

Patterson was found guilty of murdering her estranged husband’s parents, Don and Gail, along with Gail’s sister, Heather Wilkinson, with beef Wellington laced with poisonous mushrooms.

She was also convicted of trying to kill Heather’s husband, Ian, after all four became seriously ill following a lunch at her place in July 2023.

In September 2025 she was sentenced to life in prison, with a non-parole period of 33 years.

‘She was set on killing them’

woman in gret coat being led by police
Convicted triple-murderer Erin Patterson will spend her life behind bars. (Credit: Jason Edwards, Pool/Getty Images)

During the sentencing at Victorian Supreme Court, Justice Beale said Patterson’s decision not to tell medical staff anything, even as her relatives lay dying, indicated she was set on killing them.

He said she showed no pity during the aftermath of the lunch, and was intent on seeing the murders through.

‘The prosecution submitted that I should infer from your pitiless behaviour that the intention to kill was ongoing, and that this constitutes an additional aggravating circumstance,’ he said.

man and woman both grey haired sitting in front of wooden wall, she is wearing a brown shirt and he is wearing blue
Heather (victim) and Ian Wilkinson (survivor). (Credit: Supplied)
a man and woman outside they are elderly he is wearing a khaki parker and she is wearing a purple coat
Don and Gail Patterson died after the meal.
‘I accept that submission.’

‘I have no hesitation in finding that your offending falls into the worst category for the offences of murder and attempted murder.’

Patterson, who was sentenced to life in prison for the murders of Heather Wilkinson, Gail Patterson, and Don Patterson, and 25 years for the attempted murder of Ian Wilkinson, with a non-parole period of 33 years, making her eligible for release in 2056 in her early 80s.

She appeared emotionless as she left the court.

man with black suit and blue tie
The killer’s estranged husband, Simon Patterson, declined an invite to the lunch with her and the family (Credit: Martin Keep/AFP via Getty Images)
home from aerial view among trees
Patterson’s home in Leongatha, Australia, where the mushroom meal was served. (Credit: Getty Images)

TIMELINE OF EVENTS:

30 Jul 2023 — First hospital presentations in Leongatha after the family lunch the day prior; four guests are treated for suspected food poisoning. Erin Patterson also attends hospital later that day.

31 Jul 2023 — Patterson is transferred from Leongatha Hospital to Monash Medical Centre.

2 Aug 2023 — Patterson dumps a Sunbeam food dehydrator at the Koonwarra Transfer Station; it is later recovered and found to contain Death Cap mushroom traces.

4 Aug 2023 Heather Wilkinson and Gail Patterson die in hospital.

5 Aug 2023 (Sat)Don Patterson dies after an attempted liver transplant.

21 Sep 2023 (Thu)Ian Wilkinson is discharged from Austin Hospital after weeks in intensive care.

2 Nov 2023 — Patterson is arrested and charged with three counts of murder and five counts of attempted murder.

3 Nov 2023 — First court appearance at Latrobe Valley Magistrates’ Court (Morwell); remanded in custody.

29 Apr 2025 Supreme Court trial begins in Morwell; prosecutors drop the attempted-murder charges relating to her ex-husband, and the jury is told to disregard them.

7 Jul 2025 Verdict: jury finds Patterson guilty of three murders and one attempted murder.

Aug 2025Pre-sentence hearing(s): submissions on sentence and parole; victim impact statements.

8 Sep 2025 Sentencing is broadcast live — a first for the Supreme Court of Victoria, with only the judge on camera. Patterson is sentenced to life.

