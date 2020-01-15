The pair from Elderslie, Campbelltown, were charged with the disgusting act which is believed to have taken place at their home on July 9, 2019.

A Sydney couple faces bestiality charges after it’s alleged that they committed a sex act with a dog named Nala.

They were arrested on December 30.

According to the Daily Mail, it’s alleged the 44-year-old man and 54-year-old women filmed a sex act involving the female dog.

They appeared at Picton Local Court on Tuesday (15 January) where they represented themselves.

The pair are yet to make a plea to the charges and were granted bail on the conditions they don’t have custody or care of any animal.

It was recommended by magistrate Ian Cheetham that the couple seek legal counsel before they return to court on March 10.

It’s reported by The Macarthur Chronicle that outside court the man told reporters the chargers were an ‘invasion of his privacy.’

If convicted, the pair could be jailed for up a maximum of 14 years.

Late last year, a man avoided jail after having sex with a dog and sharing the filmed footage on Facebook.