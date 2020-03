“Hey guys just wanted to share this with you: a very lovely act of kindness,” Nicki wrote.

“While feeling very overwhelmed having to go to the Norwood Centrelink office at 6.30am (ready for it to open at 8am!) at 7.30am a cop car pulls up.

“The young police man went along the line of 15 people, took their coffee order and brought back piping hot coffee for all… for free.

“No matter what this day brings, he totally made my day.”

In a similar move, a generous stranger handed out 30 cups of coffee at a Centrelink queue in Sydney last week.

