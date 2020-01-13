KCJ Training and Employment Solutions in the UK, took to Facebook to announce their new initiative.

A company is rewarding its non-smoking staff by giving them with an extra four days of holiday.

The employment company wrote, ‘As of right now all of our non-smoking office staff has been given an extra 4 days holiday per year.’

Managing director Don Bryden explained how he believes it will encourage employees to cut back on ‘cheeky cigarette breaks.’

He told the Swindon Advertiser, ‘I was watching the employees that smoke. They have four, five or even 10 cigarettes a day and take around 10 minutes outside each time.

‘I looked at the other guys during these breaks and they’re always on the phones, typing away and trying to do their work, so I thought they should be compensated.’

They also believe it may even help persuade smokers to kick the habit.

The post added, ‘We’re proud to incentivise our staff to quit smoking and to create a healthy workplace within our KCJ offices.’