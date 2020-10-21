The chicken was green inside

‘She told me to come and look. She and I were shocked and p***ed as we were looking forward to it for dinner. As you can imagine after cooking for two hours, you could smell it,’ he said.

They also noticed that the side of the plate was covered in what looked like to be green oil.

Deciding to chuck the chicken, they couple drove to a local chicken shop to replace the discarded meat.

Green oil was also spotted

Mr Prendergast said there was no way of telling if the chicken was a problem from its exterior.

He added, ‘I’m not sure how it can be prevented. It had no strange marks or smell, and it wasn’t slimy. There was nothing that would indicate there was something wrong.’

A spokesperson for Coles said that the green flesh wouldn’t have been harmful if consumed, but that it shouldn’t have been available for sale.