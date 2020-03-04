'Officers knocked on the door but could not raise the occupants, before noticing a light on in the garage,' a NSW Police spokesperson told 7NEWS.com.au.

Officers then conducted a search of the premises where they allegedly discovered 15 hydroponic cannabis plants.

A 30-year-old woman believed to be the child’s mother was arrested and taken to Lake Illawarra Police Station.

The plants were also seized for forensic examination.

Inquiries are continuing and charges are expected to be laid.

This article first appeared on 7News and has been republished here with permission.