Declaring a state of emergency today for the Australian Capital Territory (ACT), Chief Minister Andrew Barr, said: 'The ACT is now facing the worst bushfire threat since the devastating fires of 2003.'

He added: 'The combination of extreme heat, wind and a dry landscape will place suburbs at Canberra’s south at risk in coming days.'

The temperature is forecast to reach more than 40 degrees in the state tomorrow (Saturday).

Firefighters are battling fires in parts of Namadgi National Park but homes are not currently under threat.