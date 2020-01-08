The platform was launched on January 7th and had already amassed more than 110,000 followers with many already digging deep to help support those in need.

Featuring everything from local fashion boutiques including AKWA SURF and Coyote Boutique to wine from Vinteloper, artwork by Seachange Originals and coffee from Guerrilla Roasters, the page has been inundated with businesses wanting to jump on board.

While many family-run businesses have sadly lost their entire stock of produce, some are still able to raise funds through the sale of other merchandise such as Milton Mushrooms who are offering a range of tote bags, cards and mushroom powders.

Since the launch of the page yesterday some businesses have claimed they have had more orders in the last 24 hours than they previously had in the history of their business.

One company in particular, Guerrilla Roasters shared that the increase in demand has created so much extra work that they've had to hire an additional employee just to pack orders.

The incredibly thoughtful initiative launched by Turia follows her own journey after she was trapped by an out-of-control grassfire while competing in an ultra-marathon back in 2011.

She suffered burns to 65 per cent of her body and has since released several books about her ordeal and life since the incident.

After admitting that the ongoing bushfires had stirred up old emotions of how it felt to be have her own life turned upside down, Turia implored others to spend their money with the people who really need it.

'This is a way to put money directly in the pockets of the people and communities who need it the most and need it NOW,' she wrote.

'Long after the threat if over and the choppers stop flying overhead. Long after summer ends and the wail of sirens ceases in the streets. Help them rebuild. Make them feel heard. Spend with them.'

Turia encouraged businesses in fire-affected towns to send their details to the page should they wish to be featured. Alternatively, they can email spendwiththem@turiapitt.com with products pictures and instructions on how people can buy online or over the phone.