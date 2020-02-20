Aaliyah (left), six, Trey (centre), three and Laianah (right), four Facebook

According to the Daily Mail, the couple broke up last year after more than a decade together. Ms Baxter had moved to her parents while the pair were locked in a custody battle.

Tributes came pouring in for the late Ms Baxter, with friend Caitlin Langford telling the ABC, she was ‘just the most beautiful woman. She was kind, and strong, and lit up any room.

‘She was the most beautiful mama to her babies and the most inspirational role model.’

Ms Baxter’s brother Nataniel Clarke shared an emotional Instagram post, writing, ‘Yesterday I had my sister, nephew and two nieces taken from me in the worst way possible by a heartless monster they called their dad.

‘Everyone who has been lucky enough to be a part of their lives would know just how sweet and loving these kids and my sister really were.

‘The last thing my sister said to my wife was “I’m so excited this year will be great.”’

Family members say that Ms Baxter had left Mr Baxter due to ongoing abuse.

Mr Clarke’s wife Stacey set up a Facebook fundraiser to help cover funeral costs and said Ms Baxter’s parents had ‘exhausted themselves to try and help Hannah escape this monster.’

She wrote, ‘For those who knew Hannah or had even just met her once would know how much of a beautiful soul she was, her children were her life.

‘All she wanted was happiness. Her children were only a reflection of her. Gorgeous happy kids who held a massive piece in my heart and I’m sure many others because that’s exactly what they were like.’

If you or someone you know may be at risk of suicide call Lifeline (13 11 14), the Suicide Call Back Service (1300 659 467) or Kids Helpline (1800 55 1800).

For help support with domestic abuse, visit 1800Respect or call 1800 737 732.