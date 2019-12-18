The photo, which has hundreds of comments, shows a toy elf holding a ring box and is captioned 'He used the elf to ask me to marry him!!!! OF COURSE I SAID YES!'

While the woman was clearly over the moon to be engaged, many other women mocked not only the way the proposal went down, but also the ring itself.

Facebook

'When you're not man enough to propose yourself, you have a stupid felt figurine to do it for you? No thanks,' one person wrote.

'Hate the ring... Honestly hate this whole proposal - I think it's tacky,' commented another.

A third person suggested that using an elf and heart-shaped ring made it seem like he was proposing to a child rather than an adult.

'Why do men think we like heart-shaped jewellery?' another wrote.