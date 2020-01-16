Labrador Rescue posted a photo of the dog, saying she did not have the best start to life, with her previous owners believed to have abandoned her after she had puppies.

"Unfortunately I was dumped at the pound at 10 years old, blind, overweight and alone," a post on the Facebook page read.

"As you can tell I have no eyes; I had to lose them as they were causing me a lot of pain."

Dumpling is fine to spend time with other pets, but can get a fright if they get right in her face.

"All I do is bark at them. I won’t hurt anyone. I would ideally like a home with no stairs," the post said.

"I don't need much in life, just a nice warm home in which to enjoy my last few years."

Dumpling can be adopted at a fee of $300 and those interested can contact Labrador Rescue.

This story first appeared on 7NEWS and has been republished here with permission.