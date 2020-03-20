Mr and Mrs Trill’s daughter, Jane, shared her parents’ DIY cruise on Twitter, writing, ‘Cruise cancelled? No problem.’

In the hilarious video clip, their grandson can even be heard making a foghorn sound in the background.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Jane said, ‘They were supposed to be going on a 10-day cruise around the Pacific Islands next week, but unfortunately they made the difficult choice to cancel due to the coronavirus.

‘I had an idea that if I put up a video of water on their TV and they dress as though they woul be on their cruise, they may not feel so disappointed as they were really looking forward to going to celebrate their 53rd anniversary.’

She added, ‘Needless to say, we all had a chuckle making the quick video. My son even provided the ship noise using his phone while I recorded.’