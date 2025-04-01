  •  
MEET CASPER THE WHITE KOOKABURRA

White kookaburra Casper is the only one of his kind
White kookaburra
Casper the white kookaburra
White kookaburra Casper. (Credit: Instagram @drkatrina)
Meet Casper, the white kookaburra. Australia’s rarest bird was rejected from the nest as a young chick for being different.

Casper was born with leucism – a rare genetic condition that affects pigmentation in his skin and feathers.

Like most animals with the condition, Casper is vision impaired, and his striking white appearance makes him vulnerable to predators.

Now in care, Casper lives a happy and safe life at Hills Wildlife Sanctuary, NSW.

‘In the wild, he wouldn’t have stood a chance… He is a lucky kookaburra,’ Dr Katrina Warren shared in an Instagram post.

