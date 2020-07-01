Heather Sprague, who has a brain tumour, took to Facebook to share the incident that took place in a Florida supermarket.

A woman – who has cancer – has shared the shocking moment a fellow customer coughed on her at a supermarket.

She claimed that the shopper had become irate and started yelling at workers as she was unable to return an item she didn’t have with her.

Heather wrote, ‘Yesterday, I learned firsthand the power of conscientious bystanders. It took 30 seconds to end 15 minutes of aggressive harassment.

‘I’m a mother of ten, and currently a brain tumour patient at Mayo Clinic. Obviously, I don’t get out much right now.’

In the post, which has gone viral, Heather describes the woman as a ‘Karen’ adding she was ‘becoming increasingly belligerent.’

Heather explained, ‘She was screaming at, swearing, insulting, and threatening the staff as she demanded to return an item she didn’t have with her, just a photo of the item on her phone.

‘The staff were professional and respectful. But they couldn’t return an item she didn’t actually have with her.’

So, Heather decided to film the woman.