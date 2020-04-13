Oliva Veronesi from Pittsburgh, US, was photographed sitting by her window clutching a sign that read, 'I need more beer!!’ alongside a can of the drink.

A 93-year-old woman has gone viral with her hilarious sign announcing she needs more beer.

A relative captured the funny moment, as Ms Veronesi made the request to her daughters and neighbours outside.

Speaking with publication KDKA, Ms Veronesi said, ‘I have a beer every night. I got some in there now. You want one?’

Like many other elderly people, Ms Veronesi is currently self-isolating due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The comical snap was shared by thousands across the world.

One person wrote, ‘Love you to bits all the way from England.’

While another quipped, ‘Oh okay a 93-year-old does it and it’s funny and heartwarming but when I do it I’m an alcoholic.’

KDKA also reported that Ms Veronesi is due to get her booze wish made true very soon.