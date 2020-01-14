She added, ‘Police said it must have been quick because she had her phone touch on and her Ventolin [inhaler] on the bed. It must have been so quick because she would have gone to mum and dad.’
Ms Partridge-McLennan’s family told Yahoo News Australia, ‘our lives changed forever with the sudden and shocking passing of Courtney.
‘Our hope is that an ongoing conversation now begins about the seriousness and often unpredictable nature of asthma. Asthma can set on quickly and aggressively and often without warning.’
Bushfires continue to rage throughout Australia and has so far killed 27 people.
Millions of dollars have been raised to help Australia, with burns survivor Turia Pitt even creating a platform to help local businesses affected.
Meanwhile, Jeremy Clarkson caused outrage last week when he said God is 'embarrassed' by Australia, 'because he's decided to set fire to it.'