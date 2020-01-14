The 19-year-old from Glen Innes, NSW, died on the night of November 28, when smoke from fires were near her home.

A family has been left devastated after the death of Courtney Partridge-McLennan, who suffered an asthma attacked believed to be caused by the bushfire smoke.

It’s reported by The Sunday Telegraph that her body was found the next morning in the granny flat she was living in at the back of her parents Chris and Tammy’s home.

Asthma Australia shared the tragic news on their Facebook page, writing, ‘Courtney lost her life in late November when bushfire smoke from nearby fires is thought to have triggered a fatal asthma attack during the night.

‘Tammy, Chris and Courtney’s sister, Cherylleigh, don’t want her passing to go unnoticed against the backdrop of these fires. They wish to raise awareness of the seriousness of asthma, the risks to people with asthma and the dangers of bushfire smoke, so no one else has to go through what they’re experiencing.’

Cherylleigh Partidge, 27, told The Sunday Telegraph that the night her sister died ‘the smoke came in so heavy you could not even see the hospital across the road.’